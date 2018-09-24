County Championship: Craig Miles bowls Gloucestershire into strong position before Derbyshire hit back

Fast bowler Craig Miles is joining Warwickshire on a three-year contract at the end of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one): Derbyshire 184: Reece 59; Miles 5-50 Gloucestershire 100-5: Dent 37; Reece 4-15 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 84 runs Scorecard

Craig Miles took 5-50 on his farewell appearance for Gloucestershire as they dismissed Derbyshire for 184 before the hosts fought back on day one.

Miles, who is joining Warwickshire next season, set the tone by bowling home captain Billy Godleman for eight.

The 24-year-old also removed fellow opener Luis Reece (59), who was the only man to make a half-century.

Reece (4-15) then starred with the ball as Gloucestershire struggled to 100-5 to leave the match finely balanced.

Captain Chris Dent top scored with 37, with only James Bracey (26) also managing to reach double figures as Reece bowled his 10 overs for just 15 runs.