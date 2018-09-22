David Warner & Steve Smith: Banned duo make club cricket return in Australia

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is still ranked as the the number two Test batsman by the ICC

David Warner scored a match-winning century and Steve Smith made 85 as the banned duo returned to competitive cricket in Australia.

Former Australia captain Smith and ex-vice-captain Warner were banned from international and state cricket for a year in March for ball-tampering.

Warner scored 155 not out as Randwick-Petersham beat St George at the start of the club cricket season in Sydney.

Smith's 92-ball innings for Sutherland included six fours and one six.

Opening batsman Warner, 31, reached his century off 98 balls in an innings that featured 13 fours and two sixes as Randwick-Petersham chased down St George's 277 to win by four wickets.

"He played really well and is very good in those type of situations," said former Test team-mate Josh Hazlewood, who was playing against Warner. "It was a pretty special knock."

Smith's Sutherland lost by three wickets to Mosman after they were unable to defend 238 from their 50 overs at the Glenn McGrath Oval.

"When he was batting, everyone was really warm with their support, and to be able to see so many people come to a grade game was incredible," said former Australia and current Sutherland team-mate Shane Watson.

"It's awesome to see him playing, even though I'd rather he was playing for Australia. The support he got today will reassure him that everything's OK, people do make mistakes and people do forgive very quickly."

Earlier this year, 29-year-old Smith played for Toronto Nationals in the inaugural Global T20 Canada league as the ban only applies in Australia.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the ball-tampering in South Africa earlier this year, was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia.