Glamorgan Cricket: Boss Hugh Morris orders external review after dismal season

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris and head coach Robert Croft are both former England Test cricketers

Glamorgan will hold an independent external review into their dismal season with changes set to be implemented in October.

Chief executive and director of cricket Hugh Morris revealed the review at a members forum at Sophia Gardens.

Separating Morris' role into two jobs will be discussed, while making changes to Robert Croft's coaching staff will also be considered by the review.

"We are going to leave no stone unturned," said Morris.

"The review will look at everything we do and if we need to change things, we will."

Morris and Croft met with more than 200 members at a meeting at Sophia Gardens.

"We have had a desperately disappointing season, especially championship results in the second half of the season," said Morris.

"The fans recognise that and there was robust discussion and you could feel the passion.

"Every summer we have an internal review but given the results we have we are seeking to have an external assessment of what we do.

"Those recommendations will go to board in the middle of the October and changes will be implemented."

Glamorgan are playing their final match of the 2018 season against Leicestershire in Cardiff and are destined to finish bottom of the county championship Division Two.

The Welsh county have won one, drawn two and lost 10 of their matches, including seven successive defeats.

Glamorgan finished bottom of the 50-over tournament and failed to qualify for the T20 Blast knockout stages. The overall 2018 record reads played 35, won nine and lost 23 with three draws or no results.

Coach Robert Croft (bottom row, centre) is in his third season in charge of Glamorgan

Morris said his dual positions would also be looked at.

"There are two full-time jobs there and going forward if it is the right thing to do (separate the roles), it will be part of the review which goes to the board," said Morris.

Former Glamorgan captain Jim Allenby suggested an outsider should be added to the current Glamorgan make-up which contains all former players including Morris, Croft, Matthew Maynard, Steve Watkin and David Harrison.

During the meeting, Croft accepted he was under pressure but said his coaching staff were determined to "make Glamorgan great again".

Croft insisted the coaches challenged each other and dismissed suggestions the set-up was too cosy.

"I have heard that accusation a number of times," said Morris.

"All of them are highly-qualified coaches who have had different experiences.

When asked whether there could be coaching changes, Morris repeated: "Our review will looking at everything we do and that report will go to the Board in October."

Glamorgan have fielded young players in the Championship after being deprived of Shaun Marsh, Marchant de Lange and Usman Khawaja because of international call-ups and injuries.

"We decided at the beginning of the year the strategy was going to play a lot of our young talent," said Morris.

"They were going to play around pillars of experience but through injuries and international call-ups we have not had those.

"It has been a challenge for the youngsters and there are too many in the team currently playing.

"Developing players takes a long time. Some of these players are in their late teens or early 20s who I believe are going to be successful cricketers.

"We hope they are going to gain experience by playing first team cricket, but (we) have to look at supplementing our resources."

Morris revealed Glamorgan will look to sign two senior batsmen for next season after missing out on Alex Lees who joined Durham from Yorkshire.

Glamorgan are looking at an alternative to overseas player Marsh who might be involved in the 2019 summer with Australia for the World Cup and the Ashes.

Morris urged Glamorgan fans to stick with the side.

"I am a passionate Welshman," said Morris.

"We want to make sure we have a cricket team here in Glamorgan that makes our country proud.

"That is our ultimate aim and what we are seeking to do."