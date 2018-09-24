Stuart Law: Middlesex appoint West Indies boss as new head coach

Stuart Law has been head coach of the West Indies since January 2017

Middlesex have announced that Stuart Law will leave his position as West Indies head coach in December to take up the same role with the county club.

The 49-year-old moves to Lord's on a four-year deal and will lead the Division Two side in all formats.

His appointment means Twenty20 coach Daniel Vettori will leave after two seasons with the club.

"It's a privilege to be asked to coach Middlesex and to accept one of the plum jobs in world cricket," Law said.

Former Australia batsman Law will finish with the West Indies at the conclusion of the team's tours of India and Bangladesh.

"I have very much enjoyed my time with the West Indies and wish the staff and players every success," Law said.

"There is never a good time to leave but the opportunity to work with Middlesex for four years at the home of cricket was too good to decline."

Law played just one Test for Australia, but featured in 54 one-day internationals and led Queensland to five Sheffield Shield and two one-day titles as captain.

He also played in England for Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire before moving onto coaching after his retirement.

After a spell as Sri Lanka's assistant coach and later head coach, he went on to take charge of Bangladesh before joining the West Indies in January 2017.