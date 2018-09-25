County Championship: Westley & Harmer tons forge big Essex lead over champions Surrey

Tom Westley has scored two centuries and a fifty in his past three innings for Essex in the County Championship

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 67: Porter 4-26, Cook 4-27 & 88-1: Stoneman 41; Essex 477-8 dec: Westley 134, Harmer 102*, Vijay 80; Dernbach 4-95 Surrey (2 pts) trail Essex (6 pts) by 322 runs Scorecard

Centuries from Tom Westley and Simon Harmer helped Essex to a huge lead over unbeaten champions Surrey at The Oval.

Westley moved on from his overnight 93 to score 134 in Essex's first-innings total of 477-8 declared.

Adam Wheater, who retired hurt with a suspected broken hand on 68, put on 159 for the seventh wicket with Harmer (102 not out) to lead by 410 in response to Surrey being bowled for just 67.

Surrey closed the second day on 88-1, still trailing by 322 runs.

Having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 games so far this season, Surrey face the prospect of rounding off their title-winning campaign with an innings defeat.

Champions of 2017, Essex, began their final match with a slim chance of finishing second behind Surrey, but Somerset have clinched the runners-up spot by gaining the required bonus points from their game against Nottinghamshire.

Westley, who played five Tests for England last summer, has found form in the final weeks of the season.

After making scores of 110 not out and 55 in his previous two innings, Westley reached his 20th first-class hundred with two glances to fine leg for successive fours.

His 282-ball innings ended just before lunch with an edge down the leg side to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off the bowling of Rikki Clarke.

Harmer got to his second first-class century with a six over long-on off spinner Amar Virdi, while Wheater had also looked poised to reach three figures until he was hit on the hand by a rising Morne Morkel delivery before tea.

He did not come out to bat after the interval and is now considered unlikely to play he any further part in the match.

In reply, Surrey opener Mark Stoneman helped steady the ship despite the loss of partner Rory Burns for 18, as he and Jason Roy survived intact until stumps.

Surrey fast bowler Jade Dernbach:

"The pitch has flattened out and it is certainly not over yet. We would love to go through the Championship season unbeaten.

"It was very pleasing to see the way the team kept going throughout the day. Now we have to bat through the third day and then see where we are.

"From a personal point of view, it's great that I am still going fitness-wise on September 25 and getting through a lot of overs"

Essex centurion Simon Harmer:

"It was a really good day. Adam and I just tried to build a partnership. At first, it was him hitting the gaps and I didn't feel that good. It was just a case of trying to get in.

"But he played really well and we are now in a great position. Sadly he got that bad blow. Even if there's no fracture he won't play any further part.

"Perhaps James Foster will get the chance to keep for a while before his retirement."