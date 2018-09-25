County Championship: Bears build big first-innings lead over Kent in title decider

Warwickshire vice-captain Dom Sibley has reached 50 on five occasions this season - and gone on to make a century four times

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Kent 167: Wright 3-29, Barker 3-31, Stone 3-36 & 38-1 Warwickshire 380: Sibley 119, Rhodes 110; Denly 3-48, Podmore 3-67 Kent (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (7 pts) by 175 runs Scorecard

Dom Sibley matched opening partner Will Rhodes' century as Warwickshire built a big lead in the Division Two title decider against Kent at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 148-0, Rhodes added just eight more runs before going for 110.

But Sibley marshalled their efforts with a six-hour 119, like Rhodes his fourth Championship hundred of 2018.

The Bears totalled 380 but, after surrendering a 213-run lead on first innings, Kent closed on 38-1 for the loss of Sean Dickson, still 175 adrift.

With 15 overs to face before the close, just 14 balls remained in the day when Dickson edged Olly Stone to Sibley at second slip.

Bears vice-captain Sibley's second successive Championship century - and his third in four innings - made him and Rhodes the first Warwickshire openers to score centuries in the same match since Michael Powell and Mark Wagh against Essex at Chelmsford in September 2000.

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We had to work hard with the bat to build on the good position Sibs and Rhodesy put us in. The Kent bowlers bowled in good areas and there was a little bit of turn there so it wasn't easy to score at times.

"We've done really well to carve out a 200-run lead. We've given ourselves an opportunity if we bowl with discipline and put them under pressure at each end. We've got to make Kent work for every single run.

"Kent have got to win the game which makes them quite dangerous. It's a lot of runs to be in front on that wicket. If we show the skills with the ball that we showed in the first innings and have shown all year, and catch really well, we can put them under pressure."

Kent fast bowler Harry Podmore:

"Warwickshire are a very good side. Their two openers showed what can happen if you apply yourself on a wicket like this. We're still looking to win the game. We'll come out and apply ourselves and see where that takes us.

"I enjoyed bowling on that pitch. There is something there if you bend your back. But we can say in the first innings, batting and bowling, that we weren't up to our best. We didn't hit the standards we have shown all season.

"There is some turn. Joe Denly and Adam Riley bowled superbly and showed what can happen if you put the ball in the right areas. If we can get 200 or so ahead, it would be a tough ask for them on the last day."