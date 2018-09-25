Stuart Broad: Nottinghamshire hand England fast bowler testimonial year in 2019

Stuart Broad joined Nottinghamshire from Leicestershire in 2008

Nottinghamshire and England fast Bowler Stuart Broad has been awarded a testimonial year by the county in 2019.

Broad, 32, who joined the club from Leicestershire in 2008, has gone on to take 433 Test wickets for England.

"It's an honour to have been recognised in this manner," he said. "I'm already looking forward to it."

Broad will donate funds from the testimonial year to Motor Neurone Disease research and the Trent Bridge Community Trust.

"It's going to be an exciting year in 2019," he added. "A home Ashes series, the Cricket World Cup and a strong Nottinghamshire squad that has the ability to challenge for trophies in all three formats."

Trent Bridge has also been the scene of many notable achievements in Broad's England career since joining Notts.

In 2011, he took a Test match hat-trick against India, while his 8-15 in the 2015 Ashes Test helped bowl Australia out for just 60.