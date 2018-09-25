Marcus Trescothick: Somerset opener extends contract into 2019 season

Marcus Trescothick has scored three half-centuries and a century in the County Championship for Somerset this season

Ex-England opener Marcus Trescothick has extended his Somerset contract until the end of the 2019 season.

Trescothick, 42, who made his first class debut in 1993, will embark on his 27th season with Somerset next year.

The left-hander has scored more than 26,000 first class runs and made 76 Test appearances for England.

"I still have the drive, passion and energy to want to get better and strive to perform for the team," Trescothick told Somerset's website.

He added: "I'm delighted to have signed for at least another year. I'm excited for what is to come for the club when you look at the combination of youth and experience within the squad."

Trescothick has made nine County Championship appearances this season, scoring three half-centuries and one ton for Somerset, who can this week clinch the Division One runners-up spot behind champions Surrey by beating Nottinghamshire.

He scored 5,825 Test runs in an international career spanning 2000 to 2006 and played an integral part in England's Ashes-winning side of 2005.