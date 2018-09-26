County Championship: Glos hold off Derbyshire bowling attack to end on win

Benny Howell's 58 runs, featuring eight fours, came from 67 balls

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 184 & 157: Hughes 55; Higgins 3-17 Gloucestershire 163 & 179-8: Howell 58; Ferguson 4-56 Gloucestershire (19 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by two wickets Scorecard

Benny Howell's half-century helped Gloucestershire reach their 179-run target with two wickets to spare, despite a brave effort by Derbyshire.

Glos had two days to nurdle their way to victory, but lost George Drissell for 16 runs, 10 overs in on 54-3.

Miles Hammond followed on 95-4, but Howell and Ben Charlesworth put on 47 runs to steady the ship.

Jack Taylor's eighth-wicket exit with 10 required was too little too late for the hosts, as Gloucestershire held on.

Derbyshire bowler Lockie Ferguson did his best to unseat the tail, finishing with 4-56.