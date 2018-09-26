County Championship: Craig Overton hat-trick helps Somerset close to innings win v Notts

Craig Overton played three Tests for England last winter against Australia and New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three, morning session): Somerset 463: Hildreth 137; Gurney 6-106 Nottinghamshire 133: C Overton 4-27, Abell 3-0 & 119-6 (f/o): Mullaney 54; C Overton 3-34 Notts (2 pts) trail Somerset (8 pts) by 211 runs Scorecard

Craig Overton took a hat-trick - the second by a Somerset bowler in consecutive days - as they closed in on an innings win over Nottinghamshire.

Overton followed captain Tom Abell's first-innings effort at Trent Bridge, removing Ben Slater, Samit Patel and Riki Wessels in successive balls.

All three wickets were catches taken at slip by Marcus Trescothick.

That left Notts 119-6 in their second innings, still trailing Somerset by 211 runs.

There are many instances of two hat-tricks being taken in the same first-class match, including eight players who have achieved the feat individually.

The most recent of those was in November 2017, when Australia paceman Mitchell Starc took a hat-trick in each innings of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia.

Full report to follow at end of play on day three.