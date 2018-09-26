Keith Barker: Hampshire sign Warwickshire fast bowler on two-year contract

Keith Barker has taken 38 County Championship Division Two wickets this season at an average of 17.42

Warwickshire's left-arm fast bowler Keith Barker will join Hampshire next season on a two-year contract.

Former Lancashire junior Barker, 31, has been at Edgbaston since his football career ended in 2009.

Barker started at Blackburn Rovers before spells at Cercle Bruges, Rochdale and Northwich Victoria.

He has taken 359 first-class wickets for Warwickshire, including 56 to help the Bears win the 2012 County Championship and then 62 in 2016.

"I am very excited to be taking on a new challenge at Hampshire but would like to thank everyone at Warwickshire who has helped me along the way, especially Graeme Welch who made a big difference to my bowling early in my career," said Barker.

Barker will be the second long-serving Warwickshire bowler to leave the county this winter, as Chris Wright, 32, is joining Division Two side Leicestershire.

The Bears have already made two signings of their own for next season - Gloucestershire pair Liam Norwell and Craig Miles.