Ivan Thomas: Kent fast bowler faces absence after knee surgery

Ivan Thomas requires a full knee reconstruction after a training ground injury

Kent fast bowler Ivan Thomas will miss six to nine months of cricket as he requires knee surgery on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old needs a full reconstruction after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee.

He sustained the injury in training before the County Championship Division Two clash against Glamorgan last week.

A statement on the club website said: "He will be continually monitored throughout his recovery."