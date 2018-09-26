Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award: Bowser and Edwards win 2018 prize

Dan Bowser and Chris Edwards are the sixth winners of the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award

Dan Bowser and Chris Edwards, of the England Learning Disability team, have won the 2018 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award.

In a game against Denmark Under-17s, England LD looked to have claimed a seven-run win when a caught-behind decision was given.

However, first slip Bowser told captain Edwards that the batsman had hit the ground and the appeal was rescinded.

The game was restarted and England LD went on to win by three runs.

Their nomination for the award was made by Mark Costin, the England LD assistant coach, who said: "I would go so far to say that it is the best thing I have ever seen on a cricket field and I certainly have never seen such a courageous sporting gesture.

"Dan and Chris deserve the very highest recognition for what they did in that moment, under pressure with an international victory on the line, and for them to receive the CMJ Award is fantastic news."

The match, part of England LD's tour of the Netherlands, seemed to be over when seam bowler Alex Jervis successfully appealed for the catch behind the wicket.

As England LD celebrated, Bowser told Edwards of what he had seen, with the skipper then asking for the decision to be overturned.

The Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award was created in 2013 by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the BBC in memory of the former MCC president and BBC Test Match Special commentator, who was passionate about promoting the spirit of the game.

The previous winners of the award are: Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen, Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, Tom Fell of Worcestershire and England women's fast bowler Anya Shrubsole.

MCC president Lord MacLaurin said: "The Spirit of Cricket is now fully a part of the Laws of the game, and its principles of playing hard but fair permeate all levels of cricket, from the village green to the international stage.

"Dan and Chris have shown not only outstanding sportsmanship, but also superb character and judgement, and they are worthy winners of the CMJ Award."

BBC Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford added: "This is just the kind of action which our much missed colleague CMJ would have applauded. He believed passionately that there should be no barriers to getting involved in the game, and that it should always be played in the right way."