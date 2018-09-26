Jonathan Trott: Announcing retirement gave Warwickshire batsman 'new lease of life'

Jonathan Trott, Jeetan Patel and Ian Bell (left to right) celebrate Warwickshire's Division Two title success

Warwickshire's former England batsman Jonathan Trott says announcing his retirement in May gave him a "new lease of life" and allowed him to enjoy his final season in professional cricket.

Trott, who played 52 Tests for England, ended his career by helping the Bears win County Championship Division Two.

The 37-year-old told BBC Sport: "It's not about me, it's about this being a good day for the club.

"I've always preferred to be just one of the guys."

Trott continued: "This was my sole purpose this summer. Making the decision I did in May gave me a new lease of life and allowed me to enjoy this last season.

"It's about doing what's right for the club. Ian Bell's going to be around for another season or two seasons or whatever, but there are other guys waiting in the wings to come through.

"Warwickshire has given me a home. Abi, my wife, was part of the club, and the superb support I've had from my family has been amazing."

South Africa-born Trott scored almost 19,000 first-class runs in his career, including 935 in the Championship this season.

His Test career began in 2009 with a century in a home Ashes victory against Australia, and he was a key part of the England side that became the number one Test team in the world, being named the International Cricket Council's player of the year in 2011.

Trott left England's Ashes tour of 2013-14 with a long-standing stress-related condition, but returned 18 months later for the 2015 Test series in the West Indies, after which he retired from international cricket.

"I've had some fantastic moments with Warwickshire; winning the Championship for the first time in 2004, then those Lord's finals hitting the winning runs," said Trott, who hopes to forge a career in coaching.

"With England, that run out (of Simon Katich) at Adelaide (in 2010-11) was a fantastic moment but we ended up winning that Test by an innings. That's the way I like to look at things."