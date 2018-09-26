Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up final against India

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 60 wickets in 33 one-day internationals for Bangladesh

Asia Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Bangladesh 239 (48.5 overs): Mushfiqur 99, Junaid 4-19 Pakistan 202-9 (50 overs): Imam-ul-Haq 83, Mustafizur 4-43 Bangladesh won by 37 runs Scorecard

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to set up a meeting with India in the Asia Cup final.

Batting first, Bangladesh were reduced to 12-3 before Mushfiqur Rahim's 99 helped them to 239 in Abu Dhabi. Junaid Khan finished with 4-19.

Imam-ul-Haq made 83 in reply but Pakistan lost wickets regularly, with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman taking 4-43 as they fell short on 202-9.

Bangladesh face defending champions India in Dubai on Friday.

India won by seven wickets when the sides met in the Super Four stage.