Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood named Australia vice-captains

Mitchell Marsh has played 28 Tests for Australia

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's "lineage" is a reason why he has been named one of Australia's new Test vice-captains, according to selector Trevor Hohns.

Marsh will share the role with pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Marsh and brother Shaun have previously been accused of enjoying favouritism because of their father Geoff, a former Australia opener, coach and selector.

"Given his lineage, Mitch understands the responsibility which comes with representing Australia," said Hohns.

Australia are preparing to meet Pakistan in their first series since the ball-tampering scandal, which resulted in previous captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being sacked and banned.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine remains as skipper, with Marsh and Hazlewood, 27, promoted after what Cricket Australia described as "an extensive selection process which involved input from the players, coaching staff, national selection panel, and the Cricket Australia board".

Candidates made presentations to an interview panel that included Hohns, coach Justin Langer and former captains Greg Chappell and Mark Taylor.

Mitchell Marsh's recall to the Australia side during last winter's Ashes side was met with a mixed response, but he responded with a maiden century in the third Test in Perth.

Similarly, when Shaun was included in the Australia side for the first Ashes Test, former Australia paceman Brett Geeves wrote: "Shaun Marsh's reselection has to be impacted by the special qualities of Papa Swampy's snags, showcased at his famous BBQs, sponsored by the red wines of the Margaret River, when the Cricket Australia boys are in town."

In "Papa Swampy", Geeves was referring to Geoff Marsh and 'snags' is an Australian term for sausages.

Shaun, like Mitchell, made two centuries in the series and both are in the Australia squad for the two Tests against Pakistan in the UAE.

Indeed, Mitchell, 26, will be Paine's sole deputy for that series as Hazlewood is injured.

"We believe the new leadership model will best support the captain," said Hohns. "It is a successful model used across various sporting codes around the world, and we see it benefiting the group not just from a tactical perspective but also to help drive the team's values and standards on and off the field.

"We also feel the new model provides great balance. There is strong and even representation of both the batting and bowling groups, which is important when making decisions which are in the best interest of the team."