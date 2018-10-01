Arron Lilley: Leicestershire sign Lancashire all-rounder on two-year deal

Arron Lilley helped Lancashire make the semi-finals of this year's T20 Blast

Leicestershire have signed Lancashire all-rounder Arron Lilley.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Grace Road.

Lilley was a member of the Red Rose side that won the T20 Blast in 2015 and has a strike rate of 153.53 in the shortest format of the game.

"Arron will add great value to our side, he is a three-dimensional cricketer who will be valuable in all formats," Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon told the club website.

Lilley has taken 38 wickets in 14 first-class appearances, including 5-23 against Derbyshire in 2015, and also averages 32.76 with the bat.

"Arron is a hard-hitting batsman, fine off-spinner and tremendous fielder, and we're delighted to have him on board for the 2019 season," Nixon added.

Lilley is the second new recruit by Leicestershire since the end of the county season, following ex-Derbyshire pace bowler Will Davis.