Craig Meschede: All-rounder signs two-year Glamorgan extension

Craig Meschede's batting average is 26, including two centuries and he has taken 142 wickets in 70 Glamorgan games

All-rounder Craig Meschede has signed a two year-contract extension that keeps him at Glamorgan until the end of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old arrived at Glamorgan on loan from Somerset in 2015.

Since then Meschede has established himself in County Championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup formats.

"We're certainly building for the future with some of the players we have coming through and I can't wait for the new season to begin," Meschede said.

Director of cricket Hugh Morris said: "Craig is a highly skilled cricketer who is a force in all three formats of the game and has proven that he can be relied upon to perform under pressure.

""We lost some key batsman at the top of the order during our Vitality Blast campaign and he really stepped up."