Fred Klaassen: Kent sign Netherlands fast bowler on two-year contract

Haywards Heath-born Fred Klaassen took 3-30 on his Dutch debut in August

Kent have signed Netherlands fast bowler Fred Klaassen.

The 25-year-old, who made an appearance for the county's second team this season, has agreed a two-year contract.

He joins having helped his club side VOC Rotterdam win the Dutch title for the first time in 23 years and made his international against Nepal in August.

"In the short time we have known Fred he has made a big impression around the group," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.

"His left-arm bowling will give us a different option and balance to our attack. He'll be a great addition."