Glamorgan set to discover findings after Huw Bevan completes review

Huw Bevan is a former strength and conditioning coach for the England cricket team

Former England cricket fitness coach and Dragons high performance manager Huw Bevan has conducted the independent review into Glamorgan.

Director of cricket and chief executive Hugh Morris announced the external review at a members meeting in September.

Morris announced he was appointing an independent party, following Glamorgan's disappointing season.

Bevan's review will be put before the Glamorgan board on 11 October.

Glamorgan suffered a dismal summer where they finished bottom of the County Championship table and 50-over group and failed to qualify for the T20 Blast knockout stages.

The county's record was won 10, lost 23, with three draws or no results in 36 games. In Division Two of the County Championship, Glamorgan lost 10 out of 14 matches.

Morris confirmed the review would consider separating the two positions he holds, meaning he would step aside from one role if it was recommended, while the structure of the coaching staff was also looked at.

Bevan is currently a high performance consultant for World Rugby, as well as head of strength and conditioning at USA Rugby.

Dragons appointed Bevan at the region in June 2014 after he finished his role as England cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, and he stayed at Rodney Parade until 2018.

The ex-Bridgend, Cardiff and Swansea hooker had been with the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2009.