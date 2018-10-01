Aron Nijjar signs contract extension at Essex
Left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar has signed a contract extension at Essex
The new deal will see the 24-year-old remain at Chelmsford until the end of next season
Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "He has a lot of potential and we know how dangerous he can be with both ball and bat, so we're thrilled to see him stay
Nijjar made his first-class debut against Leicestershire in 2015 and has taken 16 wickets, while averaging 26.11 with the bat.
He played in last week's one-wicket win over Surrey at The Oval as a substitute fielder and took a catch to dismiss Jason Roy for 128 during the third day's play.