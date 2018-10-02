Surrey: Burns, Curran and Sciver honoured in clean sweep at Writers' Awards

Surrey duo Rory Burns and Sam Curran are in England's squad for the forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka

Sam Curran and Rory Burns are among the Surrey players to be honoured at the annual Cricket Writers' Awards.

Curran, 20, was named Young Cricketer of the Year and batsman Burns, 28, the County Championship Player of the Year.

Natalie Sciver, 26, took the Women's Cricket award after skippering Surrey Stars to the Super League title.

Alec Stewart and his father Micky, who both played for Surrey and England, received a special award for their family's contribution to the game.

Their involvement with the club began almost 60 years ago when Micky, now 86, made his first-class debut and Alec is the current director of cricket at The Oval, while his brother Neil is part of the youth coaching set-up.

Burns scored 1,359 runs - the highest total in either division - as he led Surrey to their first County Championship title since 2002, while all-rounder Curran's form for the county earned him five Test caps for England over the summer.

Sciver began the season by being named as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year and helped England to victories over India, South Africa and New Zealand before leading Surrey to a 66-run win over Loughborough Lightning in the Super League final in August.