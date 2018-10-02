Gary Wilson: Ireland T20 captain re-joins home club CSNI

Gary Wilson had a year left to run on his Derbyshire contract

Ireland T20 captain Gary Wilson has re-joined CSNI after leaving Derbyshire by mutual consent.

After 12 years of playing county cricket in England, the international wicketkeeper will play for his home club in the 2019 season.

Wilson had a year left on his deal at Derbyshire but felt it was a good time for him to move home.

"To have Gary return home is really special for the club," said CSNI chairman Ivan McMinn.

"His knowledge and experience will not only benefit our 1st XI but everyone at every level throughout the club.

"Gary's return is another step in delivering our long-term strategy for success and I am excited at the prospect of seeing him take to the field at Stormont at the start of next season."

The 32-year-old Ireland international joined Derbyshire from Surrey in 2016 and scored 1,281 runs in 50 matches for the Division Two side.