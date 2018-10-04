Neil Dexter: Leicestershire all-rounder signs new one-year contract

Neil Dexter has also played for Middlesex, Kent and Essex

Leicestershire all-rounder Neil Dexter has signed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who arrived before the 2016 season from Middlesex, has scored 1,843 first-class runs for the Foxes and taken 61 wickets.

Dexter said: "We've made great strides forward under Nico (Paul Nixon) and the coaches and it's exciting to be a part of the future here.

"We want to continue the progress in red-ball cricket and also have success in the white-ball competitions."

Dexter has also contributed 506 runs and taken 18 wickets in the two white-ball tournaments.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "Dex has shown his quality in all formats of the game. He played nicely in the middle order in first-class cricket and took on a new role at the top of the order of T20 Blast.

"He is a calming influence at the crease, a good bowler who has shown that he can adapt to different roles, and a fine fielder."