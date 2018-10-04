Northamptonshire sign Tom Sole and Charlie Thurston

Tom Sole, who is the son of rugby union legend David Sole, has played five ODIs for Scotland

Northamptonshire have signed Scotland off-spinner Tom Sole and batsman Charlie Thurston.

Sole, 22, has penned a two-year contract while 22-year-old Thurston has joined on a one-year summer contract.

"Obviously Tom's season was ravaged by his ankle problem, but we see him as a very strong white-ball cricketer," head coach David Ripley said.

"Charlie had a very strong white-ball season in our second XI which earned him some first-team opportunities."