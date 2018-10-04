Northamptonshire sign Tom Sole and Charlie Thurston

Tom Sole
Tom Sole, who is the son of rugby union legend David Sole, has played five ODIs for Scotland

Northamptonshire have signed Scotland off-spinner Tom Sole and batsman Charlie Thurston.

Sole, 22, has penned a two-year contract while 22-year-old Thurston has joined on a one-year summer contract.

"Obviously Tom's season was ravaged by his ankle problem, but we see him as a very strong white-ball cricketer," head coach David Ripley said.

"Charlie had a very strong white-ball season in our second XI which earned him some first-team opportunities."

