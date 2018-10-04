James Fuller: Hampshire sign Middlesex seamer on two-year deal
Hampshire have signed right-arm seamer James Fuller from Middlesex on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old former Gloucestershire player joined Middlesex in 2016 and helped them win the County Championship in the same season.
South African-born Fuller has also represented England Lions.
He becomes Hampshire's second addition to their bowling ranks for next season with left-armer Keith Barker also joining from Warwickshire.