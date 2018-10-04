Aaron Thomason and Alex Mellor: Warwickshire players sign new deals
All-rounder Aaron Thomason and wicketkeeper Alex Mellor have signed new contracts with Warwickshire.
Thomason, 21, has agreed a two-year deal while Mellor, 27, will remain at Edgbaston for the 2019 campaign.
Thomason has made 16 List A appearances for Warwickshire and played 28 T20 games for Birmingham Bears since his debut in 2014.
Mellor was a regular for the second XI in 2018, scoring 883 runs and taking 29 catches in all formats.
"Aaron has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket for the last two years and he can make a serious push to play in the Championship side," sport director Ashley Giles told the club website.
"Alex is an excellent professional and has enjoyed a good season with the bat and gloves in the second team."