Joe Denly named Players' Player of the Year at PCA awards

Denly's last England appearance came nine years ago

Kent all-rounder Joe Denly has been named as Players' Player of the Year at the Professional Cricketers Association awards in London.

Denly beat county team-mate Matt Henry and Rory Burns and Rikki Clarke of Surrey to the award.

It was one of four awards for the 32-year-old on the night.

He was also presented with the Vitality Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup trophies, as well as being selected in the Team of the Year.

Denly has enjoyed a superb season and his form has seen him earn a call-up to the England Test squad to tour Sri Lanka next month.

Young Player of the Year went to Surrey's Ollie Pope while Sophie Ecclestone was named as Women's Player of the Summer.

Bowler Jimmy Anderson was awarded the Test Player of the Summer honour for the second year running after a season which saw him become the most prolific seam bowler in the history of Test Match cricket, surpassing Glenn McGrath's total of 563 wickets.

Jos Buttler won the one-day equivalent.

Professional Cricketers Association award winners

NatWest PCA Players' Player of the Year: Joe Denly

NatWest PCA Young Player of the Year: Ollie Pope

NatWest Women's Player of the Summer: Sophie Ecclestone

Specsavers Test Player of the Summer: James Anderson

PCA One Day International Player of the Summer: Jos Buttler

Greene King Team of the Year: Rory Burns - captain (Surrey), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Ian Bell (Warwickshire/Birmingham Bears), James Vince (Hampshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Dane Vilas - wicketkeeper (Lancashire), Rikki Clarke (Surrey), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire), Matt Henry (Kent), Morne Morkel (Surrey)

PCA County Championship Player of the Year: Tom Bailey (Lancashire)

Vitality Blast Player of the Year: Joe Denly (Kent)

Royal London One-Day Cup Player of the Year: Joe Denly (Kent)

ECB Special Award: Mick Hunt

Harold Goldblatt Award for the PCA Umpire of the Year: Michael Gough

Greene King PCA England Masters Player of the Summer: Ali Brown