Gloucestershire batsman Miles Hammond signs two-year contract extension

Gloucestershire's Miles Hammond averages 24 with the bat and 19 with the ball in T20 cricket

Gloucestershire's Miles Hammond has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The left-handed batsman, 22, scored 474 runs at an average of 34 in County Championship Division Two this summer, including a maiden century.

He also made 313 runs in 14 T20 Blast appearances with a strike rate of 155.

"It was a breakthrough year for Miles. We look forward to working with him and continuing his development," said head coach Richard Dawson.