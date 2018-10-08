Three Hong Kong players face 19 counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Three Hong Kong players have been charged by the International Cricket Council with a total of 19 counts of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges relate to matches played between 2014 and 2016.

Irfan Ahmed, who was banned from all cricket for two-and-a-half years in April 2016 after admitting breaches of the code, now faces nine charges.

Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad each face five charges. The trio have 14 days to respond.

All three have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.