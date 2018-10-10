David Capel: Ex-Northants and England all-rounder recovering from brain tumour surgery

David Capel guided Northants to T20 Finals Day in 2009

Former Northants and England all-rounder David Capel has had successful surgery on a brain tumour.

The 55-year-old collapsed at a club event in August, but is now at home recovering from the operation.

Capel first joined Northants in 1979, and his 33-year association with the club ended when he was replaced as head coach in 2012.

He made 15 Test and 23 one-day international appearances for England between 1987 and 1990.

"Everyone connected to the club wishes David a full and speedy recovery," said a club statement.