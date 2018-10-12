Glamorgan: County to add director of cricket after poor season

Hugh Morris played three Tests as opening batsman for England

Glamorgan will appoint a new Director of Cricket following a review of their poor season.

Chief executive Hugh Morris has been carrying out a dual role since his return to the club in 2013.

The change follows a campaign in which Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship, failed to make the last eight of the T20 Blast and won just one One-Day Cup game.

Former England fitness chief Huw Bevan carried out the review.

Morris, 55, has played a leading part in reducing the club's debts thanks to bail-out agreements with Cardiff Council and Allied Irish Bank, plus a special 2.5 million pound payment from the ECB for not staging Test matches.

He will face increasing off-field duties with a Cardiff-based team involved in the new ECB competition in 2020, currently known as 'The Hundred.'

"With the disappointing performances on the pitch this season and the need to spread my time more evenly across the business, it has been decided to split the chief executive and director of cricket roles at the club," said Morris in a club statement.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the position but this is the right time for myself and the club to bring in someone with a fresh perspective to lead the department and bring success to Glamorgan on the field."

Further announcements as a result of the October board meeting are expected in the coming weeks, with head coach Robert Croft saying that he expects his position to come under review.