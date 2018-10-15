Sri Lanka v England: Liam Dawson place on tour in doubt due to injury

Dawson took one wicket in England's win in the second ODI in Sri Lanka

England spinner Liam Dawson's place on the one-day international tour of Sri Lanka is in doubt because of a side strain.

The 28-year-old bowled six overs and took a wicket in the second ODI win but did not bowl in training on Monday.

England are thought to be considering a replacement for the Hampshire left-armer.

The tourists are 1-0 up in the five-match series, with the next game on Wednesday in Kandy.