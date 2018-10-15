Sri Lanka v England: Liam Dawson place on tour in doubt due to injury
-
- From the section Cricket
England spinner Liam Dawson's place on the one-day international tour of Sri Lanka is in doubt because of a side strain.
The 28-year-old bowled six overs and took a wicket in the second ODI win but did not bowl in training on Monday.
England are thought to be considering a replacement for the Hampshire left-armer.
The tourists are 1-0 up in the five-match series, with the next game on Wednesday in Kandy.