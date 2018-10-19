Jonny Bairstow: England batsman suffers injury playing football in training

Bairstow reacts after suffering ankle injury
England's players have awarded each other fantasy football values on their current tour
Sri Lanka v England, fourth one-day international
Venue: Pallekele Date: Saturday, 20 October Time: 05:15 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social programme on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jonny Bairstow could miss England's fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka after twisting his ankle playing football in training.

The 29-year-old Yorkshire batsman has not yet been sent for a scan but will be assessed by England's medical staff.

England are 2-0 up in the five-match series and have a ready replacement in Alex Hales should he not be passed fit.

England's players regularly play a short game of football in training and in their pre-match warm-ups.

The players enjoy the sessions and have awarded each other fantasy football values on their current tour.

However, speaking earlier this week, recalled 32-year-old Kent batsman Joe Denly offered another reminder of the risks involved.

He suffered a knee injury in a challenge from team-mate Owais Shah in 2009 and football was banned for a time by then-England coach Andy Flower.

Referring to the incident Denly said: "A few of the lads were saying I ruined their football - the best part of the day as they say.

"Thankfully it is back in now and hopefully no more injuries."

