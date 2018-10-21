Jonny Bairstow: England batsman ruled out of white ball games by injury

England's players have awarded each other fantasy football values on their current tour

Sri Lanka v England, fifth one-day international Venue: Colombo Date: Tuesday, 23 October Time: 10:00 BST

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the remaining one-day international and one-off T20 against Sri Lanka after twisting his ankle playing football in training.

England brought in Alex Hales to replace Yorkshire's Bairstow for Saturday's fourth match, with victory giving them a series-winning 3-0 lead.

The final match takes place in Colombo on Tuesday with the T20 on Saturday.

The first of three Test matches starts in Galle on 6 November.

England regularly play a short game of football in training and pre-match warm-ups, and the players have been awarding each other fantasy football values on this tour.

However, speaking earlier this week, recalled 32-year-old Kent batsman Joe Denly offered another reminder of the risks involved.

He suffered a knee injury in a challenge from team-mate Owais Shah in 2009 and football was banned for a time by then England coach Andy Flower.

Referring to the incident, Denly said: "A few of the lads were saying I ruined their football - the best part of the day as they say.

"Thankfully it is back in now and hopefully no more injuries."