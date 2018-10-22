Worcestershire: All-rounder Ed Barnard and batsman Tom Fell sign new deals

Tom Fell has hit five first-class centuries for Worcestershire

Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard and batsman Tom Fell have both signed new contracts to stay with the county.

Barnard, 22, has extended his existing deal by a year to stay until 2021 while Fell, 25, has penned a three-year deal.

In addition, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Milton, 22, spinner Ben Twohig, 20, and second XI captain Olly Westbury, 21, have all signed one-year extensions.

"To have commitment from players over a longer period of time is great," said Pears chief executive Matt Rawnsley.

Worcestershire won the T20 Blast in September - but were relegated from County Championship Division One only five days later.

Rawnsley added: "We've got very strong plans as to where we want to be as a club over the next three to five years.

"For people to be signed up until the end of 2020-21 is really positive and then there are others like Moeen Ali, who is with us until 2022.

"That gives us a really good platform to build around for the next few years."

The quintet's new contracts are in addition to the signing of batsman Riki Wessels on a three-year deal from Nottinghamshire earlier in October.