Chris Liddle: Gloucestershire left-arm seamer signs one-year contract extension

Chris Liddle was the One Day Cup's second highest wicket taker in 2017

Gloucestershire seamer Chris Liddle has signed a one-year contract extension for the 2019 season.

The 34-year-old former Leicestershire and Sussex left-armer, who arrived in November 2015, has agreed to remain in Bristol for a fourth straight year.

Liddle has only made nine County Championship appearances in three seasons with Gloucestershire, but has performed well in the One-Day Cup.

He took 18 wickets in six matches in 2017 and a further 13 in 2018.

"Chris has consistently performed well in one-day cricket," said Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson. "He is an experienced and important player in the dressing room."

Liddle's first-team County Championship Division Two opportunities may be increased next season following the departures of Craig Miles and Liam Norwell to promoted Warwickshire.

He follows the lead of South African all-rounder Graeme van Buuren, teenage seam bowler Ben Charlesworth, spinner George Drissell, batsman Miles Hammond and wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey in signing new deals since the end of the 2018 season.