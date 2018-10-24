Virat Kohli: India captain becomes the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka

India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli, who achieved the feat in his 205th innings, surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in 259 innings in 2001.

He got to 10,000 runs with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse in his 213th ODI.

The 29-year-old is the 13th batsman to reach the milestone and the fifth Indian.

The historic run against West Indies was part of his 37th ton in ODIs as he made an unbeaten 157 from 129 balls in India's total of 321-6 from 50 overs.

Kohli still has some way to go to break Tendulkar's all-time ODI run record however, with the former India skipper having made 18,426 runs before his retirement from the format in 2012.

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara is second on 14,234 with Australia's Ricky Ponting on 13,704.