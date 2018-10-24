Tom Moores: Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper agrees new deal

Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores won the club's Player of the Season award

Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores has signed a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge.

The 22-year-old initially agreed a two-year deal last October but has been rewarded with fresh terms after an impressive 2018 season.

Moores, the son of Nottinghamshire head coach Peter, took 52 catches and scored 1,324 runs in all competitions to win the Player of the Season award.

"I can't thank the club enough for the faith they have shown in me," he said.

"First giving me the gloves at the start of this season and then giving me a further three years off the back of that.

"As a team we have got some really exciting players and we want to be pushing for silverware in the next couple of seasons. Hopefully I can help with that and improve my own game."

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Tom has had a fantastic season with both the gloves and the bat and we're expecting big things from him in the future."