Hampshire: Ryan Stevenson and Felix Organ sign new two-year deals

Ryan Stevenson took nine wickets in 10 T20 Blast matches last season for Hampshire

Hampshire pair Ryan Stevenson and Felix Organ have signed new extended contracts with the county until the end of the 2020 season.

Right-arm seamer Stevenson nearly quit the game because of a back injury earlier this year.

But the Devon-born 26-year-old fought his way back into contention last season, predominantly in the T20 Blast.

Right-hand top-order batsman Organ, 19, played his only first-class game against Middlesex in September 2017.

"Ryan's attitude to rehab over the last couple of years has been outstanding and he impressed on his return to the squad this year," director of cricket Giles White said.

"Felix is an exciting prospect and he also had a strong season for the second XI, as well as the academy.

"It's been great to see both players progress this season and these extensions gives them an opportunity to continue to develop their games here with us over the next couple of years."