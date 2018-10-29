Steve Magoffin: Ex-Worcestershire seamer takes women's coaching role

Steve Magoffin first joined Worcestershire in 2008 and also played for Sussex

Former Worcestershire seam bowler Steve Magoffin has taken up a role overseeing the club's women's pathway programme.

The 38-year-old Australian retired as a player last month, spending his final season at New Road in a second spell with the club.

He will lead the development set-up, starting from under-11s, and assist Rapids' head coach Gareth Davies.

"I will bring a bit of my experience from the men's game across to help with the programme going forward," he said.