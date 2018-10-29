Adam Wheater: Essex wicketkeeper-batsman signs new two-year deal

In his second stint with Essex, Adam Wheater will continue to play in all formats for the county

Essex wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Wheater has signed a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until 2020.

The 28-year-old rejoined Essex from Hampshire in 2016 and helped them win the County Championship last year.

Wheater averaged 34 in red-ball cricket this season, making three half-centuries as well as taking 23 catches.

"Since returning to Essex I've been fortunate enough to experience success and I'm keen to continue putting trophies in the cabinet," he said.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website: "After the retirement of James Foster, it is now time for Adam to make the position his own and highlight to everyone what a valuable performer he can be."