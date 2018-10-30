Callum Parkinson: Leicestershire spinner extends deal until 2020

Callum Parkinson has taken 41 first-class wickets in his career

Leicestershire spinner Callum Parkinson has signed a new contract at Grace Road until the end of the 2020 season.

The 22-year-old joins Mohammad Abbas, Neil Dexter, Harry Dearden, Dieter Klein and Gavin Griffiths in signing new deals with the Division Two club.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Foxes and have learned a great deal," he told the club website.

"Everything is geared up for further progression and I'm delighted to be a part of the club."