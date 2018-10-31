Faiz Fazal: Indian international joins Lisburn Cricket Club

Faiz Fazal scored an unbeaten 55 against Zimbabwe in his ODI debut for India

Indian international Faiz Fazal will join Northern Irish club Lisburn as their overseas professional for 2019.

The all-rounder joins the County Antrim club after their return to the Northern Cricket Union's Premier League.

Fazal, 33, who captains his club Vidarbha in the Ranji trophy, scored an unbeaten half century against Zimbabwe in his sole ODI appearance in 2016.

Lisburn were relegated to the NCU's Section One in 2017 but secured an immediate return to the top tier.

Fazal is a left-handed opening batsman with over 7,000 first-class runs, including 16 centuries, and he is a right-arm medium pace bowler with prior experience of playing in UK conditions after spells playing in the Yorkshire, Cornwall and Liverpool Premier leagues in the past.

"Faiz is an experienced opening batsman and medium pace bowler. He has played one ODI for India in 2016 and is current captain of his Ranji trophy first class team Vidarbha," a spokesperson for Lisburn CC told CricketEurope.

"He comes highly recommended by our contacts in India and his previous clubs and we look forward to welcoming Faiz to Lisburn as we look forward to our return to the Premier League."