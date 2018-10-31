Matt Parkinson: Lancashire leg-spinner out of England Lions' tour of the UAE
Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss this winter's England Lions tour of the UAE after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back.
The 22-year-old took 59 wickets in all formats in 2018, and had been named in both the four-day and limited-overs squads to face Pakistan A.
He has been replaced by Sussex left-arm spinner Danny Briggs.
"It's a real shame for Matt that he's forced to miss the tour," said Lions head coach Andy Flower.
"He'll see a spinal specialist this week as we try to determine the full extent of his injury.
"It does provide an opportunity for Danny to demonstrate what he can do. He's a proven performer at county level and, like Matt, he had an impressive summer."
Briggs, 27, took 57 wickets across all three formats for Sussex last season.
|England Lions tour of UAE
|Nov 18-21: Four-day match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
|Nov 25 - Dec 5: Five 50-over matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
|December 7 & 8: Two T20 matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi