Matt Parkinson: Lancashire leg-spinner out of England Lions' tour of the UAE

Matt Parkinson in action for Lancashire
Matt Parkinson took 25 wickets in the T20 Blast this year, and a further 18 in the One-Day Cup

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss this winter's England Lions tour of the UAE after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back.

The 22-year-old took 59 wickets in all formats in 2018, and had been named in both the four-day and limited-overs squads to face Pakistan A.

He has been replaced by Sussex left-arm spinner Danny Briggs.

"It's a real shame for Matt that he's forced to miss the tour," said Lions head coach Andy Flower.

"He'll see a spinal specialist this week as we try to determine the full extent of his injury.

"It does provide an opportunity for Danny to demonstrate what he can do. He's a proven performer at county level and, like Matt, he had an impressive summer."

Briggs, 27, took 57 wickets across all three formats for Sussex last season.

England Lions tour of UAE
Nov 18-21: Four-day match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
Nov 25 - Dec 5: Five 50-over matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi
December 7 & 8: Two T20 matches v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured