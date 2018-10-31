Matt Parkinson: Lancashire leg-spinner out of England Lions' tour of the UAE

Matt Parkinson took 25 wickets in the T20 Blast this year, and a further 18 in the One-Day Cup

Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss this winter's England Lions tour of the UAE after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back.

The 22-year-old took 59 wickets in all formats in 2018, and had been named in both the four-day and limited-overs squads to face Pakistan A.

He has been replaced by Sussex left-arm spinner Danny Briggs.

"It's a real shame for Matt that he's forced to miss the tour," said Lions head coach Andy Flower.

"He'll see a spinal specialist this week as we try to determine the full extent of his injury.

"It does provide an opportunity for Danny to demonstrate what he can do. He's a proven performer at county level and, like Matt, he had an impressive summer."

Briggs, 27, took 57 wickets across all three formats for Sussex last season.