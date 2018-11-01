Sri Lanka v England: First day of tourists' final warm-up match washed out

England's preparations for the Test series in Sri Lanka were disrupted as the opening day of their final warm-up match was washed out.

The England players did not even travel to the ground in Colombo, where they are due to face a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in a two-day game.

Should the match begin on Friday, both sides will bat for 50 overs - but further rain is forecast.

England's first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle begins on 6 November.

The tourists have played just two days of red-ball cricket since arriving, with Somerset spinner Jack Leach yet to feature in a match.

"I know that I have to wait my turn .We've got a lot of good bowlers," Leach, 27, told BBC Sport.

"You get a bit of itchy feet. But I've been working hard in the nets bowling a lot and feeling good."

England have not won a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001, when they won 2-1.

It is understood England officials are talking to the Sri Lankan Cricket Board after reports the team hotel for the second Test in Pallekelle is overbooked.

