India v West Indies: Hosts claim nine-wicket win to wrap up 3-1 series victory

From the section

Rohit Sharma made 63 as India chased down their target with ease

Fifth one-day international, Thiruvananthapuram West Indies 104 (31.5 overs): Holder 25, Jadeja 4-34 India 105-1 (14.5 overs): Rohit 63 not out, Kohli 33 not out India won by nine wickets; won series 3-1 Scorecard

India thrashed West Indies by nine wickets, after bowling the tourists out for 104, to complete a 3-1 one-day series victory.

The tourists were dismissed in 31.5 overs at Thiruvananthapuram, captain Jason Holder top-scoring with 25.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 4-34, and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah 2-11 from his six overs.

Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 63 and captain Virat Kohli hit 33 as India chased down their target in 14.5 overs.

It was the West Indies' lowest total in a one-day international against India, and their 10th lowest against any country.