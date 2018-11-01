Hampshire: Jimmy Adams hopes county can build on Craig White's work

Jimmy Adams retired at the end of last season after 16 seasons with Hampshire

Former Hampshire captain Jimmy Adams believes the club need a new head coach who can build on Craig White's work.

White left the county on Tuesday after two seasons in the post to move back closer to his family.

Adams, 38, retired at the end of last season and is moving into coaching, but admits the chance to succeed White himself has come a bit too soon.

"It's about finding the right person who can manage the first-team group better," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"By the time you're working with a senior side, it's about trying to get the best out of the players.

"I think that will be one of the telling factors when it comes to appointing Craig's successor. There's plenty of guys out there at the moment I'm sure who'll fit into that category and will be applying."

Another former Hampshire skipper Dimitri Mascarenhas has been mentioned to succeed White although is currently assistant coach at Essex.

"I'm hoping there will be some really exciting names in the pot and it will give Rod Bransgrove and Giles White the chance to announce someone really exciting," Adams said.

"I think Dimi would be a really solid choice. He brings a lot in how he played the game, which I'm sure would translate into his coaching and would be great for the group.

"He also has a nice balance with the Hampshire connection, but has also gone out and plied his trade in different locations."