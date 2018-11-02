Cricket Ireland: Tim Murtagh and Laura Delany win Player of the Year awards
Tim Murtagh has been named the Men's Player of the Year while Laura Delany won the Women's Player of the Year at the annual Cricket Ireland awards.
Murtagh, 37, was the star of Ireland's historic debut Test against Pakistan - taking six wickets in total.
Delany will captain the women's team at the upcoming ICC World Twenty20 after starring in her side's qualifying run.
Waringstown were awarded Club of the Year and Harry Rutherford of Bready was named Volunteer of the Year.
Tim Tector and Leah Paul won the Youth International Player of the Year prizes while Harry Tector and Rebecca Stokell were the Academy Player winners and Isobel Joyce and John Anderson were awarded the Club Players of the Year.
International spin bowler George Dockrell was named the Men's Inter-Provincial Player of the Year while Lara Maritz won the Super 3s Player of the Year.
"For fans of Irish cricket, these are exciting times - more games, greater exposure for our international and domestic structures, and the emergence of new and exciting young talent," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.
"Tonight we reflect on one of Irish cricket's biggest years - it has been one of great achievement. Most people would probably mark this down as a very good year in our sport.
"Just consider these highlights alone: the hosting of our inaugural men's Test match, our senior women's team qualifying for the World T20, the staging of two sell-out T20 Internationals against India, hosting the ICC conference for the first time, opening our new high performance centre at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, welcoming our first female President and securing over one hundred men's international fixtures over the next four years."
2018 Cricket Ireland Awards
Male Youth International Player of the Year
Tim Tector
Female Youth International Player of the Year
Leah Paul
Groundsman of the Year
Philip McCormick
Volunteer of the Year
Harry Rutherford, Bready Cricket Club
Male Academy Player of the Year
Harry Tector
Female Academy Player of the Year
Rebecca Stokell
Official of the Year
Mary Waldron
Super 3s Player of the Year
Lara Maritz
Male Club Player of the Year
John Anderson
Female Club Player of the Year
Isobel Joyce
Club of the Year
Waringstown CC
Emerging Club of the Year
Adamstown CC
Men's Inter-Provincial Player of the Year
George Dockrell
International Emerging Player of the Year
Una Raymond-Hoey
Women's International Player of the Year
Laura Delany
Men's International Player of the Year
Tim Murtagh
Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket, in honour of John Wright
Dr Murray Power
Contribution to Irish Coaching
Stephen Dyer
Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame Award
Garfield Harrison