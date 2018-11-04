Women's T20: Bangladesh beat Ireland in opening warm-up match

Kim Garth was the only Irish player to score more than 15 runs in Guyana

Women's T20 warm-up, Providence Ireland: 83-7 (20 overs): Garth 34; Ahmed 3-10 Bangladesh: 86-4 (14.4 overs): Rahman 25; Garth 3-4 Bangladesh win by six wickets

Ireland slumped to a six-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in their opening warm-up match ahead of the Women's World T20.

Ireland's Kim Garth starred with the bat and ball but Bangladesh still cruised past their 84-run target.

Garth scored 34 of Ireland's 83 runs in Guyana and also took three wickets in one over as she threatened to single-handedly stage an upset.

Sanjida Islam and Fargana Hoque produced a 48-run fifth wicket pairing to secure victory for Bangladesh.

The match at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence was a repeat of the final of the qualifier tournament in July, which Bangladesh won by 25 runs, after both finalists had already secured qualification for the West Indies tournament.

Ireland's World T20 group fixtures 11 November Australia 13 November Pakistan 15 November India 17 November New Zealand

Ireland struggled for runs in the early stages with Gaby Lewis (15) the only member of the top order to reach double figures and when former captain Cecelia Joyce became Rumana Ahmed's third victim, Ireland were struggling on 5-26.

Garth's innings, which featured three boundaries and a six, gave her side some hope before she was bowled by Jahanara Alam in the final over.

Bangladesh were in control of their run-chase when Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman scored 37 runs from the first 33 deliveries.

But Lucy O'Reilly's run out of Sultana and Garth's superb bowling saw Ireland claim four wickets in just seven balls to reduce their opponents to 4-38.

The partnership of Islam and Hoque ended any prospect of a further collapse as they both scored 20 runs with Islam ending the contest by scoring her only boundary.

Ireland, who are 10th in the T20I world rankings, will be making their third World Cup appearance but face a daunting task against Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in Group B.